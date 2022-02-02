Insider Buying: Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Director Acquires 6,450 Shares of Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) Director Diana Walters purchased 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,860.66. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,738.66.

Diana Walters also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Diana Walters purchased 2,057 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,299.36.

Shares of TSE:PTM opened at C$2.04 on Wednesday. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.83 and a twelve month high of C$6.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55. The company has a market cap of C$164.34 million and a PE ratio of -8.61.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.