Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $741,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,332,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,751,000 after purchasing an additional 209,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 967,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $146.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.25. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.83 and a 1 year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

