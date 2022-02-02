Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 10,596 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,596 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,050,000 after purchasing an additional 382,005 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 957,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPRT. Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

