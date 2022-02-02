$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.52. Sleep Number reported earnings of $2.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $8.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNBR shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $73.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.33. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $68.18 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Sleep Number news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

