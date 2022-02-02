Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 127 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Booking by 57.4% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 300,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,446,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,465.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,328.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,333.59. The company has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,015.66 and a 12-month high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,769.00.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

