Blueshift Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 87.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,180 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,351,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,283,000 after purchasing an additional 184,226 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,098,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,244,000 after purchasing an additional 53,433 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,801,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,694,000 after purchasing an additional 377,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,755,000 after purchasing an additional 245,511 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,350,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,674,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHWY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

CHWY stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,393.00 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.11.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,802,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,576 shares of company stock worth $17,229,834 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

