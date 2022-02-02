Zacks: Brokerages Expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.95. Home Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.83. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $346.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

In other news, Director John Scott Ballard purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.03 per share, with a total value of $150,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

