Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 814 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6,413.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,595,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,536 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,958,000 after acquiring an additional 997,541 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 591,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,722 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 231,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,305,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

VOX stock opened at $128.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.47 and a 200-day moving average of $140.12. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $119.00 and a 12-month high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.