Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $338,000 Stake in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,159 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orphazyme A/S were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ORPH opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59. Orphazyme A/S has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $77.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

