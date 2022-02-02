Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $375,804,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $72,409,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,471 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $42,124,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1,076.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,937,000 after purchasing an additional 774,308 shares during the period.

CHK opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $73.66.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Johnson Rice upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

