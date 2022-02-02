Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 1,093.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Shares of SKIN opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. The Beauty Health Company has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.57 million. Equities analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

SKIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beauty Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Beauty Health Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.