Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Premier by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,138,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,385,000 after acquiring an additional 341,247 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Premier by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,201,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after acquiring an additional 104,368 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 501.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 54,106 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.53.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on PINC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

