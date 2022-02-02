Short Interest in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Increases By 61.4%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.56% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMIF opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $25.59.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.286 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

