First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,238 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 21.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

ADM stock opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 11.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.