iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGM. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 12,242.0% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 118,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,815,000 after acquiring an additional 117,401 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 535.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $401.46 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $338.18 and a 52-week high of $453.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.16.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

About iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.