Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $30.59 Million Stock Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 48.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 372,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $30,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 40.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,682,000 after buying an additional 1,733,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after buying an additional 1,108,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after buying an additional 509,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,178,000 after buying an additional 165,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1,428.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after buying an additional 133,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 13,358 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,178,175.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,617 shares of company stock worth $36,655,988. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.93. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.82.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.79.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

