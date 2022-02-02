Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $87.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Consolidated Edison traded as high as $86.31 and last traded at $86.28, with a volume of 28272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.63.

ED has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.10.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 65 shares of company stock worth $4,909. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

