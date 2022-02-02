Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,034 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,253,000 after buying an additional 2,109,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,484,000 after acquiring an additional 77,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 11.1% in the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.75.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $38,175.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $291,867.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,606 shares of company stock worth $439,801. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.