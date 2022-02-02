Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,847 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,090,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,806,000 after buying an additional 319,843 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 307.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in fuboTV by 895.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 92,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 82,968 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in fuboTV by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

