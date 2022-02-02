Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $256,000 Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in OPKO Health were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 256,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

OPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research cut shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

OPK opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

