Barclays PLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,262 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,257 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,822 shares of company stock worth $113,082. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

