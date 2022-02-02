Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock Holdings Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $655,344.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $89.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.36. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.93.

CWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

