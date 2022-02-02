Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 120.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,177 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,427,000 after acquiring an additional 76,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,895,000 after buying an additional 49,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,330,000 after buying an additional 11,919 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $2,445,000. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $506,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345 and sold 11,563 shares valued at $1,047,156. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $93.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average of $77.36. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.07 and a 12 month high of $94.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

