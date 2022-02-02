First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.55. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.75.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.