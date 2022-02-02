Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 70.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,286 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 495.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 34.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

NYSE:HBI opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.