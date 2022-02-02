Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,462 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOXL. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SOXL opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $74.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.76.

