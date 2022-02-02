Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 17.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $560,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,429,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $411.15 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.92 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.10.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total transaction of $5,664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,506 shares of company stock valued at $54,323,150. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.13.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

