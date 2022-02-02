Bank of Nova Scotia Buys New Stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1,373.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.22. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $138.60.

