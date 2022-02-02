Bank of Nova Scotia Has $557,000 Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETRN opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 2.02.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $342.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

ETRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

