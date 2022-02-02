Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Camille L. Bedrosian Sells 1,657 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.37 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The company had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

