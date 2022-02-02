Insider Selling: Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $153,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 24th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $144,700.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $153,380.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.17 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.95. The company has a market cap of $529.49 million, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85.
SMLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMLR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.68% of the company’s stock.
About Semler Scientific
Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.
