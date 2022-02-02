Insider Selling: Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $153,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

On Monday, January 24th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $144,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $153,380.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.17 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.95. The company has a market cap of $529.49 million, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 56.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMLR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.68% of the company’s stock.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.