TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $56,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,950 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $22,893.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 4,993 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $58,617.82.

On Monday, January 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 567,467 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,809,604.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,409 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $17,556.14.

On Monday, December 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 4,300 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $52,546.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,050 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,872.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $123,300.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,387 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $17,323.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $171.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.66. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 121.27% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. The company had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TELA Bio by 57.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in TELA Bio by 0.7% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,392,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,432,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TELA Bio by 17.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in TELA Bio by 65.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 159,530 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

