Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Insider Maiken Keson-Brookes Sells 2,732 Shares

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $17,949.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.74. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $606.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,930,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after acquiring an additional 237,027 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 366.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 173.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 25,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

