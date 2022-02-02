Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at $1,293,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 10.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $938,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on THO. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.25.

Thor Industries stock opened at $96.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.02 and its 200-day moving average is $109.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.13 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.02.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.