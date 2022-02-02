Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 180 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,804,000 after buying an additional 114,355 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,959,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,173,000 after buying an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $282.04 on Wednesday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $333.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.88.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 68.82%.

In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total value of $327,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total value of $90,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,321 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

