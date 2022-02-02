Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Position Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGSH opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.18. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $61.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.