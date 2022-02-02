Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,737 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Alector were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alector by 54.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Alector in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Alector in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alector in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,000 shares of company stock worth $9,679,500 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $182.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.41 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

