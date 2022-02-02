Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 5,018 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,129 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in First BanCorp. by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

