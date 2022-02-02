Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 435 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,700,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after purchasing an additional 95,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,044,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,086,000 after buying an additional 119,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,050,000 after buying an additional 21,638 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 538,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,801,000 after buying an additional 21,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 382,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,015,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ XT opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.63. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $55.46 and a 1-year high of $67.48.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

