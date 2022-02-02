Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Celanese were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE opened at $157.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $122.03 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.95 and its 200 day moving average is $160.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.27.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.