Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New Investment in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 864.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after buying an additional 145,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,611,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $114.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.70. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

RGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

