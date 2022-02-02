5,612 Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,597,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,662,000 after purchasing an additional 123,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,536,000 after purchasing an additional 78,321 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,315,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,581,000 after purchasing an additional 388,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Timken by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,839,000 after purchasing an additional 84,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Timken by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,613,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,002,000 after purchasing an additional 50,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $62.96 and a 12 month high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.