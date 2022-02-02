Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth $494,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ryder System by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,476,000 after acquiring an additional 197,389 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,056 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on R. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

NYSE:R opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.46 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.86.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

