BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,077,376 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,325 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Preferred Bank worth $138,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Preferred Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,615,000 after buying an additional 21,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 53,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $81.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.58.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 43.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFBC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens raised Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

