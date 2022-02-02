BlackRock Inc. Buys 197,952 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,369,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $131,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 460,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 196,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 40,942 shares in the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $868.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

