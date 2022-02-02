American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Finance Trust stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ AFINP opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. American Finance Trust has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $27.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

