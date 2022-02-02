Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC) Short Interest Update

Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the December 31st total of 30,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alberton Acquisition during the second quarter worth $145,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its holdings in Alberton Acquisition by 12.8% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 116,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alberton Acquisition during the second quarter worth $301,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Alberton Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alberton Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALAC opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.15. Alberton Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70.

Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Alberton Acquisition Company Profile

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018.

