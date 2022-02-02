Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Gap Up to $7.80

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.80, but opened at $8.29. Angi shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 47,599 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANGI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.44.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -70.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $285,600 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Angi by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,604,000 after acquiring an additional 831,977 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angi by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,023,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,110,000 after acquiring an additional 238,542 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Angi by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,501,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,462,000 after acquiring an additional 368,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Angi by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,453,000 after acquiring an additional 94,340 shares during the period. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Angi by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,690,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after acquiring an additional 124,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

About Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

