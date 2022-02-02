BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,394,973 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,548,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of ProPetro worth $134,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ProPetro by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,478,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,389,000 after buying an additional 668,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProPetro by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 486,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ProPetro by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,113,000 after buying an additional 380,620 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ProPetro by 518.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 337,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ProPetro by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,487,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 312,042 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $290,122.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of PUMP opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.13. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 3.08. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

