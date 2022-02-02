Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 5,700 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 52.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 30.4% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,068,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,999,000 after acquiring an additional 715,138 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,366,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,533,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,138 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 260.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTA shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.